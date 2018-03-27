Melanie Sykes shows off gym-honed physique in sizzling bikini snap The TV presenter is a doting mother to two children

There's no denying Melanie Sykes has a fabulous figure. And to prove it, the 47-year-old stunned fans once again after she posted a sizzling picture of herself posing in nothing but a bikini. Looking far younger than her years, the mum-of-two proudly exhibited her gym-honed physique as she soaked up the sun rays during a mini break. With her brunette tresses left loose in tousled waves, Melanie's pretty facial features were left au natural. Fans immediately posted lovely comments underneath the post, with one writing: "The most beautiful woman I have ever seen!" Another said: "Wow you are a gorgeous lady."



Mel, who will appear on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday, is reportedly romancing German golfer Martin Kaymer. The rumour comes shortly after she was forced to rubbish reports which suggested she was secretly dating Olly Murs for a year. In October, a source revealed to The Sun that they were introduced by a mutual friend, saying: "They were bonding over her fitness programme. He was a fan of her gym selfies and thought that she had an amazing body." The insider added: "[They] have both been determined for nobody to find out. It's been a bit off and on, and there's a real physical attraction between them."

After the reports came to light, Melanie took to her social media pages to shut down the rumours. She wrote: "To all those writing [expletive] about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT." [sic] Melanie has two children - Roman, 15, and Valentino, 12 - from her first marriage to actor Daniel Caltagirone.