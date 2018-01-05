Olly Murs breaks silence on Melanie Sykes romance: 'She's amazing' The stars were romantically linked last year

Olly Murs has inadvertently confirmed he did date Melanie Sykes. Appearing on Friday's Loose Women, the new Voice UK judge was quizzed about their alleged romance which sizzled out shortly before Christmas. "Mel's amazing, we're great friends," he teased. "The rumours that we were dating for a year are just not true." When prompted for more, the singer replied: "There might have been something… but that's all I'm going to say." Olly, 33, was quick to tell the panel that he was very much "single", however. He told them: "I'm single, since the last time I checked, I'm definitely single. It's just me in my bed alone."

In October, it was reported that Melanie and Olly had been secretly dating for a year, after bonding over their love for fitness. At the time, a source revealed to The Sun that they were introduced by a mutual friend, saying: "They were bonding over her fitness programme. He was a fan of her gym selfies and thought that she had an amazing body." The insider added: "[They] have both been determined for nobody to find out. It's been a bit off and on, and there's a real physical attraction between them."

After the reports came to light, 47-year-old Melanie took to her social media pages to shut down the rumours. She wrote: "To all those writing [expletive] about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT." [sic] Melanie has two children - Roman, 15, and Valentino, 12 - from her first marriage to actor Daniel Caltagirone.