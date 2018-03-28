WATCH: Phillip Schofield saves Holly Willoughby after she gets trapped in door! Phillip Schofield to the rescue!

Phillip Schofield rescued his co-host, Holly Willoughby, after she hilariously got stuck in a stairwell of their office after closing a door on her bag. Giggling, Phillip filmed Holly through the glass, joking: "You can't get out? Right I'll see you tomorrow." Through laughter, the mum-of-three explained that she had been trapped in the door because the strap of her bag had been wrapped around the handle, and she had only just managed to wiggle out from the strap by the time Phillip arrived. Holly said: "I was stuck! I only just got out of this. Then I had to get my – I was banging – nobody was coming. And then I thought, 'I'll call him.'"

The pair laughed as Phil shared a video of Holly trapped in the stairwell

Saying he'd see her tomorrow, Phil then explained to the camera: "I just got a phone call saying, 'Are you in your room because I can't get out or back in again.'" Holly and Phil have a close friendship, and Holly has previously revealed why she finds her co-star so much fun. Chatting on Sunday Brunch, she said: "It's like when you're at school and you're in school assembly and nothing the teacher is saying is funny, but because you're not allowed to laugh, suddenly everything's funny, and it's that. Phil's like a grown up child. He's like Peter Pan and he's got that weezy laugh like Mutley. When I'm talking to camera and I see his shoulders go up and down and you hear that [laugh]. I'm like, well, that's that then."

Holly and Phillip are good friends

She also revealed that people occasionally mistake them for couples, saying: "I do think that when we would bump into people, we went to Portugal, and when people would see us in a bar they'd all be looking at us as if it go, 'Oh my God, are you like actually together in real life?' I'd be like, 'No! It's just a coincidence that we're away."

