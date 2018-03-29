Christine McGuinness reveals marriage with Paddy has been 'difficult' recently The Take Me Out host was recently pictured on a night out with Nicole Appleton

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her marriage to Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness, revealing that the couple are 'working' on their relationship. During an appearance on Loose Women, Christine admitted that she and Paddy are making more of an effort, saying: "We're happier than ever right now, it's great that we're putting the effort in, it's lovely, it's nice. Working at it is quite good, it's actually exciting, you know?"

Christine, who shares three children with Paddy, added: "There's been so many times where he's left to go to work and I've waved him off and said, 'Yeah this is fine, go and enjoy your work' and then I've sat and cried thinking I really wished you would have stayed in. That's a lack of communication."

The couple have three children together

The stunning model explained that she always wanted to be a full-time stay-at-home mum, but recently she's started wishing Paddy would stay at home a bit more, or they'd do more things as a couple. "I do most of the childcare," she said. "I chose to do it. I've got absolutely no regrets. It's been really difficult recently. I try to take the positive from everything and it has made me realise, actually I do want to spend more time with him, try and do more things together. We did food tasting yesterday."

Paddy was recently spotted on a night out with Nicole Appleton

Christine's interview comes after Paddy, 44, was pictured arm-in-arm on a night out with All Saints singer, Nicole Appleton. Following the event, Christine hinted that she wouldn't be "walked over" in a series of Twitter posts. The mother-of-three wrote: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing."

The couple have since moved forward and their marriage appears to be firmly back on track. Earlier this week, Christine shared a lovely picture of the pair eating out together – the first since Paddy was seen getting close to Nicole. On her Instagram Stories, Christine wrote: "With the food connoisseur." One fan noted, "You guys look so happy," while another wrote: "You both look so happy and that smile says it all... good luck in everything you both do."