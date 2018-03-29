Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine look loved-up in first picture together since marital woes The couple are proud parents to three young children

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine have been putting on a united front ever since their marriage came under scrutiny at the start of the year. The 30-year-old model took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a lovely picture of the pair together - the first since Paddy was seen getting close to All Saints singer Nicole Appleton. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "With the food connoisseur." Christine happily continued to document their evening together, much to her fans' surprise, with one writing: "You guys look so happy." Another said: "You both look so happy and that smile says it all... good luck in everything you both do."

The couple were at a tasting session for their Twinkle Ball, which will take place at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel on 28 April for Autism Awareness Month. Christine and Take Me Out host Paddy, who have been married since 2011, share three children - four-year-old autistic twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. Last week, the-mum-of-three took to her Instagram page to share a series of throwback pictures, starting from her childhood all the way through to her marriage. She told her followers that she was looking forward to the future, writing: "Birthday girl, so excited about my future. Bring it on! #HappyBirthdayToMe #30Today."

Last year, the couple's world was turned upside down when their twins were diagnosed with autism. Christine recently pledged her support for pioneering charity appeal, Autism Together. In an emotionally charged video for the charity's Future 50 appeal, the model confessed: "When my husband and I were first told out twins had autism, it turned our world upside down." She added: "I knew it was my purpose in life to be their mum but this really made me want to be the best mum I could be for them. I have so many hopes and dreams for our children. I want them to build relationships when they are older... maybe even get married and have their own little families one day."

