Peter Kay returns to Twitter for the first time since cancelling tour The comedian has announced his comedy show Car Share will be making a comeback

Peter Kay has broken his silence for the first time since cancelling his stand-up tour in December. The comedian's Twitter account revealed that a special screening of his hit comedy show Car Share will be held next month at Blackpool Opera House to raise money for a children's charity. The event will showcase four episodes of the BBC One sitcom, including two brand new episodes. The tweet read: "Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am."

The event will raise funds for the Lily Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of children with mitochondrial disease. Peter, 44, said in a statement: "I've had first-hand experience of the Foundation's work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to share their delight over Peter's social media return, with one saying: "Great news. Hopefully this is a sign that all is well or at least better with the great man." Another wrote: "Nice to hear from you Peter, Hope all is well with you and your family. Take care." A third post read: "All the best Peter, great to hear from you." A fourth added: "Lovely to see a Tweet from you and lovely news about Car Share." Another remarked: "Good to hear from you and for such a good reason. Hope it is a successful transmission. Keeping you & your family in our thoughts."

This post marks the first time Peter has spoken publicly since cancelled his tour. "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects," he said in December. "This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments." He added: "I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first. I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

