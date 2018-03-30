Loading the player...

Harper Beckham has made the best Easter bonnet – see mum Victoria's photo Victoria shared an adorable photo of her daughter on Instagram

Harper Beckham is ready for Easter! The youngest of the Beckham children is preparing for the bank holiday celebrations, and has already made her Easter bonnet. Proud mum Victoria shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram, showing off her little girl's colourful and ultra-cute creation. With her long hair tied into neat braids, Harper was pictured from the back, wearing a paper bonnet complete with two chicks. "Kisses from Harper," Victoria wrote on Instagram Stories.

The adorable photo will have gone down a treat with fans, who love seeing Victoria and husband David's family snaps. The pop-star-turned-fashion-designer regularly shares pictures of her four children – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper – on social media.

Harper is ready for Easter!

The family will be together at Easter as the children are off school, but it’s not known if Brooklyn will fly back to the UK to celebrate with them. The teenager is currently studying photography in New York. The jet-setting family may also make the most of their children's long break and go abroad. The Beckhams love visiting LA, the city where Harper was born and where they used to live when David played for LA Galaxy.

MORE: Take a peek inside the Beckhams' stunning west London home

Victoria regularly shares photos of her family on Instagram

Victoria, 43, recently returned from a trip across the Channel and brought back a sweet treat for her children. While she's an advocate for healthy eating, the fashion designer did let her kids indulge in some Ladurée macaroons. "Little present for Harper and the boys! Kisses from Paris," Victoria captioned the post.

MORE: David Beckham takes Cruz and Harper sledging

It's clear that the former Spice Girl dotes on her children, especially her youngest and only daughter, Harper. Earlier this week, Victoria shared another photo of the pair reading a bedtime story together. The little girl looks to be taking after her stylish mum, as she was seen reading a book called Come with Me to Paris. "Harper is so chic!" Victoria wrote.