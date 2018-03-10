Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper look so cute in matching T-shirts – see the rare photo! The designer and her daughter look so alike in the new photograph

Little Harper is certainly growing up to be a beautiful girl, just like her star mum Victoria Beckham! The fashion designer shared a sweet photo of herself and her six-year-old daughter with her Instagram followers and the snap got an incredible 820,000 likes in just one day! The pair look so alike in the picture, with their brunette hair, brown eyes and matching white T-shirts. Victoria wrote: "#internationalwomensdayKisses baby girl from mummy and daddy x." Harper looks so cute in the photo, which shows a very gappy grin where she has lost her two front teeth.

Mum Victoria and daughter Harper in matching white tops

Victoria's fans adored the rare snap, with one commenting: "Omg how grown up." Another said: "At first glance I thought Harper was you. Love this smile, she is gorgeous." One follower wrote: "She is adorable, especially with those missing teeth!" There were more comments on Harper's cute gap, as a fan said, "That tooth fairy has been busy collecting I see."

Saturday is a special day in the Beckham household, as the clan all celebrate Victoria's mum's birthday. The former Spice Girl posted a throwback snap of herself as a baby with her mother along with a loving birthday message. It said: "Happy Birthday Mum!! X we all love u so much!!! X so many kisses."

The family will no doubt be pampering Victoria on Mother's Day on Sunday, and she will be overjoyed to have all her children in London. The star posted a photo of her and husband David Beckham's eldest child Brooklyn, who has returned home for the weekend from New York. Brooklyn, Victoria and Harper all appeared in a fun selfie together, with the caption: "Guess who’s home!! We love u @brooklynbeckham@davidbeckham x."