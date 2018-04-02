Gary Barlow shares rare video of daughter Daisy Gary Barlow is a huge Star Wars fan

Gary Barlow has shared a rare video of his daughter, nine-year-old Daisy, playing the piano. Dressed in an oversized pink jumper and leopard-print leggings, little Daisy made her dad proud as she performed the Star Wars theme song on their white piano, and the Take That band member captioned the sweet clip: "We bring up our children not knowing what they’ll become. Then the day arrives when they make you the proudest parents in the world. Just aged nine and she’s already on her way to true greatness #taste #daisy #proud." The dad-of-three is a well-known fan of Star Wars, and made a cameo appearance in The Last Jedi. He also shared a snap of a Star Wars AT-ST model on his Instagram stories over the Easter break.

Gary was a proud parent as Daisy played the Star Wars theme

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Awwwww this is sooo cute!!! She’s a mini you in the making," while another added: "Wow, well done Daisy, both talented and good taste in music." Others shared stories about their own youngsters who are learning to play instruments, with one writing: "Bless her. My daughter who is six is learning to play the guitar. She took part in her first concert the other week." Gary rarely shares snaps of his three children, Daisy, Daniel and Emily, but shared a photo of a gorgeous birthday cake for Daisy's ninth birthday back in January, writing: "Happy Birthday Daisy Barlow! We love you so much."

Daisy isn't the only one to be following in her musical parent's footsteps, as Cruz Beckham recently revealed that he has started taking piano lessons. Sharing a clip of himself playing Sign of the Times, he wrote: "Hope you like my piano. Only four lessons. Thanks you so much everybody." Victoria and David's youngest son can also play guitar.

