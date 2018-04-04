Liam Payne gives sneak peek inside his holiday abroad with Cheryl It comes after Cheryl defended Liam and an "innocent dancer" he was photographed with

Liam Payne has given a glimpse inside his holiday with girlfriend Cheryl, sharing a poolside selfie with his fans on Instagram Stories. The couple jetted away to a mystery location last week for a much-needed sunshine break, with Liam taking some time out from his busy work schedule to spend time with his partner. It's not known if the couple's one-year-old son Bear is also on the trip. It comes after Cheryl hit out at the media after Liam made headline when he was photographed partying with one of his dancers in Dubai. Taking to Twitter on Friday, she announced: "Now… off on our holiday. And the only thing we're making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating. Toodles."

Liam Payne shared a poolside selfie as he enjoys an Easter holiday with girlfriend Cheryl

That same day, the 34-year-old singer posted a statement on social media following the publication of the photos showing Liam, 24, enjoying a night out in Dubai. She wrote: "I usually don’t bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to cause problems between Liam and I. nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of steers. The other 'mystery woman' in the story happen to be my long time friend and manager (that's embarrassing)." Cheryl then added: "Oh and you can save yourself from 'Cheryl hit back' blah blah articles bc honestly no…one…cares!"

The couple recently celebrated son Bear's first birthday

Cheryl and Liam recently celebrated baby Bear's first birthday, with proud dad Liam sharing a new photo of his son in honour of the milestone. The sweet snapshot, which shows Bear gripping onto the One Direction star's thumb, was captioned with the message: "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go. Happy birthday son you're my world." Cheryl also tweeted to thank fans for their messages, writing: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear. Have told him he has lots." Liam and Cheryl became first-time parents last year. Since welcoming their little boy, the couple have only shared a handful of photos.