Declan Donnelly takes smiley selfie ahead of solo Saturday Night Takeaway final Dec looked positive before the show

Declan Donnelly has taken to Instagram to share a smiley selfie ahead of the Saturday Night Takeaway finale – which he will once again present without his on-screen partner Ant McPartlin, who has returned to rehab following his drink-driving incident in March. The TV star, who posed for the happy selfie in front of Florida's iconic Universal Studios globe, posted the photo to the pair's official Instagram account, which he has continued to post on since Ant decided to seek treatment once again. Dec wrote: "#saturdaynighttakeaway show day," alongside the snap of his big grin – maintaining the positive outlook he has been praised for since deciding to front the show alone.

Dec posted the positive photo to the presenting duo's Instagram account

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to send Dec their good wishes – with Laura Whitmore writing: "Good luck Dec! Going to be such a great show Xx," and I'm A Celebrity star Ashley Roberts posting, "Have a great show!" Ant and Dec's loyal followers also posted positive messages, with one writing: "Good luck Dec you will be without your partner in crime - bless him, hope Ant's on the road to recovery. I understand why he tried different things for his pain. Its awful. No one knows how hard and difficult it is unless your going through the same thing, he will be missed but you will make the show rock."

The show's official account also tweeted a fun snap of the three presenters

The finale, which will be filmed in Orlando, Florida, will take place on Saturday 7 April at 7pm on ITV. Dec will front the show, joined by Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern, while Denise Richards will act as Guest Announcer. The Rembrandts will perform in the Singalong Live segment, Craig David will DJ, while Jason Derulo will wrap up the episode in the End of the Show Show.

This will be the second time that Dec presents Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway without his best friend. Last week, the father-to-be received praise as he hosted the prime-time show alone. "Thank you very much indeed, thank you for that very, very warm welcome. I really appreciate it," he told the audience as they gave him a standing ovation. "Have a seat, have a seat," he added, before coyly addressing Ant's absence. "We have got a jam-packed show, this week we have lots to cram in and twice the amount of work to do," he said.

