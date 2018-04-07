Fans flock to praise Dec for poignant Saturday Night Takeaway finale Dec has been praised for his positive attitude

Declan Donnelly's loyal fans rushed to send their supportive messages during the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, as the star presented the show alone once again. One viewer tweeted: "I was proud of Dec last week hosting on his own but I’m even more proud of how he’s managed to deliver a fantastic season finale across the pond on his own! He’s a true showman & he should be mega proud of himself!" Dec opened the show with a spectacular musical opener, which many thought was a tribute to best friend Ant - since the chosen song was Everybody Needs Somebody.

Dec opted to front the finale alone following Ant's return to rehab

Dec fronted the show's finale from Orlando, Florida, presenting once again without his on-screen partner Ant McPartlin, who has returned to rehab to seek treatment following his drink-driving incident in March. Dec opened the show by saying: "everybody's invited!", in a theme of togetherness that was apparent throughout the episode. Later, The Rembrandts sang I'll Be There For You for the the show's sing-a-long live segment, which seemed to be another nod in support of Ant.

Ant returned to rehab in March

"A brilliant mix of emotions @itvtakeaway - missing Ant, Dec is doing amazingly, emotional singalong live and jaw aching smiles and belly laughs throughout Love love love @antanddec," another fan tweeted. Earlier in the day, Dec had kicked off the positivity by posting a smiley selfie to the presenting pair's official Instagram account. "#saturdaynighttakeaway show day," he wrote alongside the snap of his big grin in front of the iconic Orlando Studios globe – maintaining the positive outlook he has been praised for since deciding to front the show alone.

Dec, Stephen and Scarlett presented the show

During the show, Dec chose not to touch on Ant's absence, instead using the musical interludes to send a supportive message. The show was adjusted following Ant's arrest and return to rehab, with Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern coming on-board to help Dec with the mammoth finale show. Craig David acted as DJ, while Jason Derulo wrapped up the episode with the End Of The Show Show. At the very end of the episode, Dec said: "Thank you for all the love and support during the series."

