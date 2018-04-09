Olly Murs hints at cover-up in Oxford Circus terror scare The Voice star has insisted shots were fired

Olly Murs has shared his thoughts on the terror scare at Oxford Circus last year, insisting that shots were fired and hinting at a possible cover-up. At the time of the incident, the Voice star was accused of spreading fear and panic as he posted a series of tweets from inside Selfridges. It came after reports of a terror attack at Oxford Circus tube station involving a gun, which sent Black Friday shoppers running for their lives. Police later established that the attack rumours were sparked by a fight between two men at the tube station. However, Olly has now stood by his claims that shots were fired that day.

Olly Murs has spoken about the Oxford Circus terror attack scare last November

He told the Sun: "I ran into an office after being told by the staff of Selfridges that someone was there with a gun. Whether they were shooting into the air, or whatever, something happened that day – whether it was covered up, I don't know." The Troublemaker star said he was in the office with around 20 people, and said one woman claimed to have seen a man with a gun. He continued: "Whether he shot someone or was shooting in the air – well, obviously he didn't shoot anyone – but someone saw something."

Olly, 33, came under fire after the incident, with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan amongst those accusing him of being irresponsible. ‘Stop tweeting mate @ollyofficial. Nothing happened," he wrote. Olly replied: "Listen Piers! I was shopping and then all of a sudden the whole place went mad, I mean crazy people running & screaming towards exits. We found a small office to hide to which loads of staff and people were saying there was shots fired. Of you was there you'd have understood mate." Piers then responded, writing: "When you have millions of followers be very careful what you tweet. There were no shots, in fact nothing happened at all. So you stirred extra needless panic by tweeting false information. Leave it to the police next time. It’s not your place to tell people to evacuate or say (wrongly) that shots were fired. You could have put people in more danger."

The Troublemaker star came under fire from Piers Morgan following the incident

At the time, a Met Police spokesman said: "At 4.38pm police started to receive numerous 999 calls within a short space of time reporting shots fired in a number of locations on Oxford Street and at Oxford Circus underground station. Given the nature of the information received, the Met responded in line with our existing operation as if the incident was terrorism, including the deployment of armed officers. Officers working with colleagues from British Transport Police carried out an urgent search of the area. No causalities, evidence of any shots fired or any suspects were located by police."

