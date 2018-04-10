Patsy Palmer reveals why her children no longer go to school - and talks of a reality TV show The former EastEnders star moved her family to LA in 2014, and they haven’t looked back!

Patsy Palmer's middle children Fenton, 17, and Emilia, 16, are making names for themselves in the creative world, having both been signed up to LA agencies where the family have been residing since 2014. And it has now been revealed that in order to concentrate on their careers in the spotlight, both teenagers have stopped going to school. In an interview with ID magazine, Patsy revealed that the pair "don’t really like school anyway," and instead, learn via online courses at home to give them more time to go for casting auditions and acting lessons.

Patsy Palmer's children Fenton and Emilia have high hopes for the future

On the decision, Patsy said: "They get it all done. The schools are different in America, they’re a lot more relaxed. It’s so far to go anyway. If they have a casting in the day it’s going to be hard for them to get there. They don’t really like school anyway, I hated it when I was a kid, so I’m never going to push them." Fenton is keen on everything, from script writing to modelling, while Emilia revealed that she is just as keen on acting as she is modelling. "I want to go to design school, but doing the whole modelling thing is a big part of my life too. So we'll see," she said.

Patsy and her family spoke about the idea of a reality TV show

Fenton and Emilia also have a seven-year-old brother named Bertie, and an older half-brother, Charley, 26, who is a successful actor living in the UK. On the possibilities of making their own reality TV show, Patsy said: "It would be nice if they wanted nice things though, not like the Kardashians with all the horrible fighting." Fenton then added: "We could make it so funny, though." Emilia then added: "We could, but we wouldn’t be able to have control over it. They like to cause controversy."

With Charley and their friends still in the UK, the family make regular visits back home. In March, Patsy and Emilia made a rare appearance on the red carpet at the National Film Awards in London. Patsy wowed in a midnight blue gown with sheer panelling, which she teamed with black heels, while Emilia looked stylish in a black maxi dress featuring a sheer polka dot overlay and floral detailing.