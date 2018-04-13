Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her hen do with her celebrity friends - see where they headed The actress is engaged to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is having the best weekend with her celebrity pals! Ahead of her wedding to fiancé Brad Falchuk, the actress headed to Cabo, Mexico, for her hen do. According to E! News, the mum-of-two arrived in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday, 11 April, with a small group of girlfriends including fashion designer Stella McCartney and Cameron Diaz. "Right when she got off the jet, Gwyneth looked extremely relaxed and happy," an insider told the news outlet. "She was speaking Spanish and was excited to be with her friends in Mexico." Page Six reports that Cameron booked a private jet for the guests to head to the party.

Gwyneth and her celeb pals have headed to Mexico for a fun weekend

The all-girl group is reportedly staying at a new resort that hasn's opened up to the public yet. As for what's on the agenda for the girls' trip? A source told E!, "They plan to spend their days at the beach and the spa. They also will go off site for dinner."

Gwyneth, 45, and Brad, 47, confirmed their engagement back in January starring on the cover of Goop Magazine. "Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," the Oscar-winning actress said. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

The pair first met in 2010 when Gwyneth guest-starred on Glee, which Brad co-created. The Goop founder and the producer began dating shortly after the Hollywood star split from her ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014. The actress and the Coldplay frontman share two children together — daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12.

Gwyneth is engaged to producer Brad Falchuk Photo: Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth has previously said that her ex is like her "brother." She explained, "We're very familial. It's nice. It's great." Last November, the mum-of-two snapped a photo of Chris and Brad together, which she simply captioned: "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."

