Jake Quickenden splits from Danielle Fogarty, seven months after engagement The couple have reportedly ended their three-year relationship

Jake Quickenden has reportedly split from his fiancée Danielle Fogarty – seven months after his romantic proposal. The Dancing on Ice star celebrated his 29th birthday in September last year by popping the question to Danielle. But the couple are said to have ended their three-year romance during a holiday in Rome this week. A source told the Sun: "Winning Dancing on Ice has meant Jake has had other priorities. He's been touring the country with Kem [Cetinay] on the show's tour and getting a lot of female attention, which hasn’t been easy for Danielle. Things aren’t going to get any easier on that front either, with Jake set to join The Dreamboys strip group – it's caused a lot of friction and they’ve both decided to take a break." HELLO! has reached out to Jake's representatives for comment.

Jake Quickenden and Danielle Fogarty have reportedly ended their engagement

The news will come as a surprise to fans; just a few weeks ago, Jake spoke about the couple's upcoming wedding, and revealed that his busy schedule meant Danielle was taking charge of the wedding planning. "I haven't got a clue to be honest," he said. "We'll just roll with it and see how it goes. Until I've got a day off she's making all the arrangements, so it's a bit of a surprise party for me. It's going to be towards the end of the year. We're thinking September, October, November, December time. I think that's pretty much the end of the year, so we're just trying to get dates because I'm busy and Danielle works and we want all our friends and family there."

Jake proposed to Danielle on his 29th birthday

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in September, the couple opened up about Jake's proposal. "I had a whole speech prepared, but as soon as I opened the ring box I was blubbing and I couldn’t speak," the former I'm A Celebrity finalist confessed. "I didn't even ask Danielle to marry me, but luckily she said 'Yes' when she saw the ring – and then she started crying too." Of her reaction, Danielle, 26, said: "Even though you didn't say anything, I knew that this was the moment I'd been dreaming of. It could not have been a more perfect moment."