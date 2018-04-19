Dale Winton: celebrity tributes pour in for the late TV star Davina McCall, Lisa Armstrong and Miranda Hart were among those who took to Twitter

The sad news of Dale Winton's death has shaken the celebrity world, with a huge number of famous names taking to Twitter to remember the Supermarket Sweep star. Dale sadly died at his home on 18 April at the age of 62, his agent confirmed, adding: "While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy ay this time of grief." Davina McCall was among the first to remember the TV presenter, tweeting: "I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton, lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty! RIP." David Walliams, a good friend of the late entertainer, simply tweeted that he was "heartbroken."

David Walliams, a good friend of Dale Winton's, said he was 'hearttbroken' by his death

Lisa Armstrong – Ant McPartlin's estranged wife – told her fans that she had only recently seen Dale, writing: "Absolutely gutted, only saw him last week. He was one of life's true gentlemen, a heart of gold with a wicked sense of humour. RIP lovely man x." Miranda Hart tweeted: "Oh, so very very sad to hear about Dale Winton. What a lovely funny kind man. Thanks Dale, we all loved you. X." Graham Norton wrote: "Dale Winton gave me the best bit of showbiz advice I ever got – Don’t quit the hit! Thank you Dale. X."

Miranda Hart also paid tribute to the Supermarket Sweep host

Paddy McGuiness also took to social media to remember Dale. "Sad news. Back in the day Supermarket Sweep was the programme to watch," he wrote. "Dale Winton was the perfect host, he made it all look effortless. RIP." Piers Morgan added: "RIP Dale Winton, 62. Very sad news. A warm, funny man & superb TV presenter." Peter Andre shared a photo of the star on Instagram, writing: "Very very sad to heat the passing of this lovely man. Shocked. RIP Dale Winton." And Vernon Kay added: "We are in shock… Just heard the news about Dale. From the moment I started in TV he was always good for advice, always a great laugh with a dig in the ribs and a wink. We will raise a glass tonight Dale. RIP."