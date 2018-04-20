Scarlett Moffatt sparks reports she has split from boyfriend – and hints he cheated The reality star had been dating fitness model Lee Wilkinson

Scarlett Moffatt has hinted that she has split from Lee Wilkinson, amid speculation that he has been unfaithful. Taking to Facebook on Friday, Scarlett, 27, wrote: "It scares me how much you think you can know someone. Trust is everything, if someone doesn't think you're enough for them that's a reflection on them, not you. Unless you're Henry the eighth, one girl should be enough." She later posted a second message that read: "Just putting it out there, I actually have the best friends and family." Responding to one concerned follower, she added: "Thanks hun, just always seem to choose cheating pathological liars xx."

The Saturday Night Takeaway star also posted a video message on her Instagram Stories. Dressed in a yellow T-shirt, she reiterated: "For anybody who needs this right now, I just want to say that if somebody feels like you are not enough for them, then it isn't a reflection on you, that's a reflection on them. Unless you're Henry the Eighth, then one girl's usually enough." She then went on to share a quote with fans that read: "She wasn't afraid to be herself. So when everybody said 'Be a lamb' she showed her fangs, and became a wolf."

The TV star seemed to suggest Lee had been unfaithful

Scarlett and Lee started dating around Christmas and went public with their romance in February. In celebration of Valentine's Day, Scarlett shared a snapshot of the fitness model, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day to this little one." She also gave fans a sneak peek at the homemade breakfast she made for him – eggs and soldiers – plus a gift from Kiehl's. Scarlett and Lee recently travelled to Florida together for the grand finale of Saturday Night Takeaway with the TV star later shared a series of loved-up photos from the pair's getaway.

