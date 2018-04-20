Who is Matt LeBlanc's girlfriend Aurora Mulligan? Friends star dating Top Gear producer The Friends actor has been with the producer since June 2016

Matt LeBlanc was forced to address his current living situation with his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan on the upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show on Friday. When asked whether he has relocated to the UK after working on Episodes and Top Gear, he replied: "It's half and half. I have a flat here with my girlfriend but my home is in LA." He added jokingly: "I spend a lot of time here so I have to kind of like it!" Prior to his relationship with Aurora, Matt was married to Melissa McKnight, whom he shares 14-year-old daughter Marina. The couple ended their three-year marriage in 2006. Matt also remains involved in the lives of Melissa's two older children, Tyler and Jacqueline, from a previous marriage.

Matt LeBlanc is dating producer Aurora Mulligan

Here at HELLO!, we have decided to find out everything we need to know about Matt and Aurora. The Friends star, 50, has been with the Top Gear producer since June 2016 after meeting on set. Aurora is believed to be 17 years younger than Matt, and was born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. She studied politics, political science and government at Liverpool University before embarking on her career in television. The 30-something landed her first job at the BBC in 2015 as an assistant producer on Top Gear - she even played a bride whose wedding at St Paul's cathedral was crashed by Matt for a stunt. Sharing a snap from the day on Instagram recently, Aurora joked: "Two years ago @mleblanc and @kblock43 crashed my wedding. So rude!"

Friends: See the stars then and now

Despite keeping their romance under wraps, Matt and Aurora stepped out publicly for the first time in May 2017 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. They have since been seen out and about at various places, including a joint appearance at the Hickstead Derby. An source told The Sun at the time: "They were very tactile and Matt seemed to be very taken by Aurora as he laughed chatted intimately with her. Aurora just kept laughing at all his jokes and is clearly besotted with the American superstar."

The Friends star is on this week's Graham Norton

They were most recently pictured at the exclusive launch of the motoring show's 25th series at London's Mayfair Hotel in February. Just two months prior to that, Matt made a rare public display of affection on social media, calling Aurora his "honey" before his interview on the Late Late Show. Alongside a selfie of the pair, he said: "I'm gonna be on tonight and my honey came to support me. How nice. #manwithaplan #cbs." She added: "Keeping him company on the late late show #manwithaplan." [sic] The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, Friday 20th April 10.35pm

