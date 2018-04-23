The Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis is suing Facebook – find out why Martin Lewis took to his website to explain the lawsuit

Martin Lewis, the founder of the popular MoneySavingExpert website, is suing Facebook after alleging that around 50 fake ads using his name have appeared on the social media network, which not only has been damaging to his reputation, but has also left people clicking on the ads 'ripped off' by the false advertisements. Speaking to Sky News about the lawsuit, Martin said: "Enough is enough. It's about time Facebook took responsibility. This is about stopping Facebook facilitating the ripping off of vulnerable people and destroying my reputation at the same time."

He continued: "The biggest problem I've got is some of these people think I've scammed them, so they won't even talk to me to let me help them. These adverts are nothing to do with me. Facebook should not be running them. It's morally culpable." Martin has said that he would be prepared to drop the defamation claim if the company promise to sort out the scam advertisement, adding: "Enough is enough. I've been fighting for over a year to stop Facebook letting scammers use my name and face to rip off vulnerable people – yet it continues. I feel sick each time I hear of another victim being conned because of trust they wrongly thought they were placing in me. One lady had over £100,000 taken from her."

In a statement posted on the MoneySavingExpert website, Martin added: "I'm not the only public face this has happened to. It's time Facebook was made to take responsibility. It claims to be a platform not a publisher – yet this isn't just a post on a web forum, it is being paid to publish, promulgate and promote what are often fraudulent enterprises. My hope is this lawsuit will force it to change its system. Nothing else has worked." Martin's fans were quick to praise his decision, with one writing: "Champion of the people. Good luck Martin and good on you, I'm always seeing those ads and they are outrageous," while another added: "Good luck and well done!"

