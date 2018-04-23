Michelle Keegan on her transatlantic marriage to Mark Wright: 'It's not that simple' The couple have been married since 2015

Michelle Keegan has revealed she has no plans to relocate to Los Angeles with her husband Mark Wright. The former Coronation Street actress, 30 admitted that their long-distance relationship has been "difficult" since the former TOWIE hunk landed a role as a host on American show, Extra. The past eight months have seen the couple split their time between London and LA. When asked if she has considered making a move to the States, Michelle told You Magazine: "Of course I've thought about it. But it's not that simple. I'm auditioning for work out in LA and if something good comes up I will take it and that will be great. But it has to be something I want to do."

The couple have been married since 2015, and have been maintaining a transatlantic relationship since Mark started his new job in September. She added: "I've held out for really good parts on British television and I love working here. I think we make great drama in this country. I do love LA. It's always so sunny; it's so easy to be healthy and happy there. But I'm a northern girl." Despite the distance, both Mark and Michelle make sure they FaceTime one another as much as they can. "We try not to spend more than three weeks apart, although the longest we've gone is six weeks which was really difficult," she shared. "We miss each other and staying in is our favourite date night. A lot of the time I don't think about where we are. If Mark is there it's home for me."

Earlier this year, Mark opened up about his long-distance relationship with his wife and their hectic work schedules, claiming that his marriage "will always come first" over his presenting career in the US. "If Michelle didn't like living here and she wanted me to move home, and she preferred life back home, then for sure I would [move back]," he shared on GMB. "[Marriage] comes first...It's not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes, of course, marriage and my love life is definitely first." He added: "Yes I miss her, yes she misses me...Right now we make sure we see each other as much as we can."

