Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright enjoy fun day out with the actress' parents Michael and Jacqueline Keegan are currently in Los Angeles

It seems it wasn't just Michelle Keegan who really missed her husband Mark Wright, but also her parents, Jacqueline and Michael Keegan, who have flown to Los Angeles to spend time with the couple. The foursome were spotted in West Hollywood, outside the Mondrian hotel, just moments before enjoying a delicious brunch, which the star proudly showed off on her Insta stories.

The former Coronation Street star enjoyed a plate of pancakes with strawberries and cream and syrup. "Yass," she captioned the delicious video showing her dish. Michelle, 30, looked gorgeous for the family occasion, sporting denim dungarees, a black top, black sliders and big curly hair. She completed her look with a pink bumbag and retro sunglasses.

Michelle Keegan with her father Michael and mother Jacqueline

The day before, the family had a fun day out at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park where they hopped on the The Studio Tour, a popular ride attraction where you can go behind the scenes of the real working movie studio.

Mark and Michelle, who are set to celebrate their third wedding anniversary in May, have been spending a lot of time together in Los Angeles, where Mark works as a presenter for entertainment show Extra!. Just last week the couple were pictured shopping for home accessories during a visit to the city's Vintage Open Market, a clear indication that they will settle in to life in California together.

Michelle could be seen clutching a Buddha statue, while Mark carried a large framed wall hanging and several bags, no doubt filled with pieces to make their new residence feel more like home.

Mark Wright also joined Michelle and her parents for brunch

The couple have been enjoying spending time together following several months apart while Mark started his new presenting role and Michelle filmed BBC drama Our Girl in Nepal, Malaysia and South Africa. And while they appear to be adjusting well to life in the States, Mark previously admitted he would quit his career for the sake of his relationship with Michelle.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain live from Los Angeles, the 31-year-old opened up about his long-distance relationship with his wife. "If Michelle didn't like living here and she wanted me to move home, and she preferred life back home, then for sure I would [move back]," he shared. "[Marriage] comes first...It's not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes, of course, marriage and my love life is definitely first."