Mark Wright reveals he'll quit US career for Michelle Keegan: 'My marriage comes first' The couple are in a long-distance relationship

Mark Wright has said that his marriage to actress Michelle Keegan "will always come first" over his presenting career in the US. Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain live from Los Angeles, the 31-year-old opened up about his long-distance relationship with his wife. "If Michelle didn't like living here and she wanted me to move home, and she preferred life back home, then for sure I would [move back], he shared. "[Marriage] comes first...It's not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes, of course, marriage and my love life is definitely first."

The couple have been married since 2015

Michelle, 30, was recently busy shooting the latest series of BBC's Our Girl in Malaysia, South Africa and Nepal, while former TOWIE star Mark kicked off his new role on Extra in America from September. He added: "Yes I miss her, yes she misses me...Right now we make sure we see each other as much as we can." The couple, who have been married since 2015, have been enjoying a transatlantic relationship, having spent eight months apart last year.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle also recently touched upon how the pair manage their marriage."We're more patient with each other, laid-back, and don't sweat the small stuff," she told Cosmopolitan. "I think because we're really happy in our careers it helps with the relationship as well." Revealing that they FaceTime each other frequently, Michelle added: "It was like he was in the room. He'd have breakfast, I'd have dinner. He'd get in the shower, I'd do my scripts. It was the norm. We were [living at] different ends of the spectrum."

During his appearance on GMB, Mark further revealed that he has been taking elocution lessons to "neutralise" his strong Essex accent, despite fans questioning his "American twang". Asked by host Piers Morgan if he'd renounced his Essex accent and had elocution lessons, Mark replied: "Yes I have, one hundred per cent, and I would never deny that. My boss, when I first met her, was like 'What is this accent? Is this what they call Cockney? You sound Irish, you sound Scottish. I can't even understand you sometimes. You need to slow it down, you need to pronounce your words more.'" He added: "So with that I took it on board, and was like, 'Right, I'm having elocution lessons, I'm not going to fail at this when I've been given such a great opportunity'."

