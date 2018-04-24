Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux narrowly avoid each other at same party Jennifer and Justin announced their split in February

Jennifer Aniston managed to narrowly avoid an awkward reunion with estranged husband Justin Theroux this weekend. The stars, who announced their split in February, were guests at Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNeary's son Billy's first birthday party at their home in Hollywood Hills. Justin, 46, was seen leaving the party at 12.15pm, just as the former Friends actress arrived. "It was obvious that [Justin] was alerted to her arrival," a source told MailOnline. Little Billy's birthday was a cause for celebration, having undergone two heart surgeries during the first year of his life.

After the celebrations, film producer Justin took to his Instagram page to share a series of cute pictures with Billy. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy ONE year birthday Billy! A boy who in 365 days has done more for American national health care than we could all wish to do in our lifetimes. He doesn’t even know yet how courageous he is. An honour to know him and his incredible and equally courageous parents."

It's been two months since Justin, 46, and Jennifer, 49, announced the end of their two-year marriage. They released a statement to the Associated Press from Jennifer's publicist that read: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another."

