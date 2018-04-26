Strictly's Giovanni Pernice hints at split after deleting all traces of Jessica Wright on Instagram The pair confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day

Giovanni Pernice has hinted that he and Jessica Wright have ended their relationship. The Strictly Come Dancing star has deleted all traces of the former TOWIE beauty on his Instagram feed, which comes two months after they confirmed their romance with loved-up pictures on Valentine's Day. They were first linked to each other back in November, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End. Over the past few weeks, Giovanni, 27, and Jessica, 32, have taken to their social media sites to post cute selfies on one another - including some from their recent trip to Rome.

Giovanni Pernice and Jessica Wright have reportedly split

According to The Sun, Mark Wright's sister has been left heartbroken as it was the professional dancer who called time on their relationship. He reportedly "struggled" with the attention she received. "He was really into Jess and did want to make a go of it, but he struggled with the attention she gets and her popularity," a source told the publication. "They’ve tried to keep things amicable and told people they have both agreed to go their separate ways, but he was the one who first suggested things were going to end."

STORY: Giovanni Pernice and Jessica Wright enjoy romantic trip to Rome

The couple confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day

The apparent split comes just as Jessica opened up about age gaps in a recent issue of Now magazine. The star - who is five years older than Giovanni - explained how "age is just a number". She said that a "big age gap in relationships are only a problem if you're both in different places in life mentally and emotionally". She added: "A relationship is about chemistry, connection and how close you are to one another - not how old you are." Prior to the Strictly dancer, Jessica was in a relationship with former TOWIE co-star Ricky Rayment. Meanwhile, Giovanni has previously dated his Strictly Come Dancing partner Georgia May Foote.

MORE: Jessica Wright kisses Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice after confirming romance