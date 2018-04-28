Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton just announced some very surprising career news It's not clear whether the star will return to the next series of the show…

Kevin Clifton has announced some major career news, as rumours continue to circulate about the future of many viewer-favourite Strictly Come Dancing professionals. The dancer admitted that he already has another job lined up alongside the BBC show! In an interview with You Magazine, after being asked what he would do if he wasn't a dancer, Kevin said: "I already have a second career, running a property investment business with a friend." Fans may be surprised by the revelation, since Kevin has been working as a dancer and choreographer for many years.

Though his comments come as reports continue to circulate regarding many of the professionals' futures on the show, it seems that Kevin still wants to put dance and performance first when it comes to his career choices - as he went on to share the top thing on his bucket list: "To put on a stage version of Love Actually."

Earlier in April, Craig Revel-Horwood hinted that there could be further cuts to the show following Brendan Cole's shock exit, telling the Daily Star: "Everyone is replaceable, everyone. They could get someone else to replace me. They wouldn’t be as good though!" He also criticised Brendan for his reaction to the news - saying, "More fool him. The show’s done him wonders. It’s done us all wonders. It’s been fantastic. I would never complain about it. It’s given us all platforms on which to stand."

Kevin announced his split from wife of three years and dance partner Karen Clifton in March, but the pair remain the best of friends and will continue to dance together. Of their decision to confirm the split, Kevin told HELLO!, "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody."

