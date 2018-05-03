Loading the player...

Brooklyn Beckham surprises dad David Beckham on his birthday - see the emotional video

David Beckham celebrated his 43rd birthday on Wednesday - but he wasn't expecting to see eldest son Brooklyn, who is away studying photography at the Parsons School of Design in New York. So fans couldn't help but feel emotional alongside a shocked David when wife Victoria Beckham posted a sweet video of Brooklyn entering the restaurant where they were celebrating to surprise him - and bewildered David just can't believe his eyes! "What are you doing here?" he asks twice, clearly moved to tears. The father and son embrace for the rest of the video, showing their incredibly close relationship.

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable footage, with one saying: "I love this! What an amazing father/son relationship!!" and another writing: "Awwws, they miss each other so much! What a precious moment!" It's clear Victoria had even kept the surprise a secret from little Harper, who can be heard saying on the recording: "I didn't know Brooklyn was coming!"

The dad-of-four also reposted the video, writing: "Best birthday surprise, my big boy coming home." Earlier in the day, he took to his Instagram stories to share some of his cards and gifts from the rest of the Beckham brood - including a sweet note from Romeo that said: "You are the best dad in the world! I hope you have the best day!"

The football star was also treated to a Louis Vuitton wine case - presumably from Victoria - and a Colin the Caterpillar cake, which fans will note is very different from his wife's choice of a watermelon 'cake' for her special day in April. Later, he shared a photograph holding sister Joanne's baby daughter Peggy - so it was clearly an all-day family affair. Happy birthday David!