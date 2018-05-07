Coleen Rooney reveals tenth wedding anniversary plans, talks renewing vows Coleen and Wayne Rooney will celebrate ten years of marriage on 12 June

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are just weeks away from celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary and despite past relationship troubles, the mother-of-four has revealed this year's celebration will be more special than any other before. Speaking to HELLO!, the 32-year-old opened up about the big anniversary, revealing that this will be the first time in years that they are actually together on the day. "Wayne, it's the end of season for the football so he is on holiday then so we will be away on holiday which will be lovely because we haven't spent our anniversary together for certain years, because he has been away with the England squad.

"[Wayne] will have his full holiday so that will be nice. We haven't planned on where we will be away but we will have a nice meal. It will be our first holiday as a family of six."

Despite it being a big milestone anniversary, and after rumours of them planning to renew their vows, Coleen says that it's not something they want to do - just yet.

RELATED: Coleen Rooney makes exciting career announcement

"No, to be honest it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married. It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet."

Coleen and Wayne welcomed their fourth son Cass earlier this year, in February, and the star has confessed that their house is currently "a mad house". "It's a mad house, it's mayhem," she tells HELLO!

"But it's all good. Going from three to four hasn't been much of a shock, it's more the age gap. It's the littlest age gap I've ever done, Kit had just turned two when I had Cass. He is only a baby himself. It's good, I have a good balance and a good support network."

MORE: Proud mum Coleen Rooney shares rare picture of all her boys on Instagram

Indeed, Coleen has a wonderful support network in her "fantastic" parents, Tony and Colette, who live an hour away from her. "My mum and dad do so much. If I need them, they will be there. They are fantastic. They will come weekends or week days if I ask them to come. Grandparents are fantastic," she confesses.

Coleen Rooney was speaking at the launch of the 2018 McDonald's Grassroots Football Awards, in association with the four UK Football Associations. Be sure to nominate any deserving grassroots heroes.