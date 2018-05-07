Has Scarlett Moffatt reunited with ex-boyfriend Lee Wilkinson? The news comes after rumours of cheating...

I'm A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt is reportedly back together with boyfriend Lee Wilkinson, after the couple had apparently split following Scarlett's hints at his infidelity. According to The Mirror, the couple have reunited after Scarlett decided to give Lee another chance. In April, Scarlett took to Facebook to say: "It scares me how much you think you can know someone. Trust is everything, if someone doesn't think you're enough for them that's a reflection on them, not you. Unless you're Henry the eighth, one girl should be enough!"

Scarlett is reportedly back together with Lee Wilkinson

She later posted: "Just putting it out there, I actually have the best friends and family." Responding to one concerned follower, she added: "Thanks hun, just always seem to choose cheating pathological liars xx." Following the revelations, Scarlett has kept quiet and stopped posting photos with Lee on social media - though she never officially confirmed she had split from the fitness model.

Now, reports suggest that Scarlett has hidden her relationship status on Facebook, which she had apparently changed to 'single' after her cryptic posts about Lee. Fans have taken the news to confirm that the couple are back together once again.

The couple in Florida in April

If the reunion is true, it comes despite warnings from Lee's ex-girlfriend, named Sam, who told The Sun she has been in contact with Scarlett. "I’ve been chatting quite a bit to Scarlett since it all came out," she told the publication. "The day she got back from Florida, she told me Lee had turned up at her house with flowers and chocolates and she’d let him in."

Meanwhile, Scarlett has plenty to look forward to this month, as she recently announced she will act as a BBC royal wedding correspondent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day! The Gogglebox star took to Instagram to say: "So proud to announce I’ll be one of the wedding correspondents for the BBC for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day. To say I was excited would be an understatement."

