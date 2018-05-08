Kate Wright says Rio Ferdinand's children are desperate for them to have a baby Rio lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015

Kate Wright has opened up about the strong bond she shares with her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand's children. The former TOWIE star, who quit her reality TV career to look after Lorenz, Tate and Tia, said that the kids are begging Kate and Rio to get married and have a baby. During an appearance on This Morning, Kate said: "At the beginning, it started with Tate at the school saying, 'That's my aunt picking me up,' then it's, 'That's my dad's girlfriend' and now he says stepmum.'"

She added: "They say on a daily basis, 'When are you giving us a brother and sister? When are you getting married?' It's lovely how far we've come. They're leading the conversation every day. Every day they'll say, 'Dad, are you going to do it yet?' Rio's like, 'Oh god, I've got three kids and Kate, and thinking when are we going to do it.'"

Kate said Rio's children ask when they're getting married

Kate admitted that at the beginning, it wasn't always easy to take on her new role as a stepmum. "At the very beginning one of them said, 'You don't know how to look after children because you don't have any.' I know it sounds really silly, because it's a small child, but it does hurt your feelings a little bit because you really are trying your best. As time's gone on, they are used to me more. Now I'm cooking dinner all the time and doing the school run. At first I was not a good cook. But now they've said my lamb chops are better than Rio's."

Rio's three children with his late wife Rebecca

The former reality TV star also touched on the loss of Rio's wife, Rebecca, who sadly died of cancer in May 2015. "Of course, Rebecca is their mum. You only have one mum. A mum is irreplaceable," said Kate. "We have a special room in the house which is filled with photos of their mum and nan, with a computer and bean bags. It's a place they can go in to do their homework or just sit and talk about them." She added: "We celebrate big occasions, Rebecca's birthday and Mother's Day. We all go to the cemetery together."

