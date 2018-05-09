Jacqueline Jossa responds to claims daughter Ella isn't living with her The actress split from husband Dan Osborne last week

Jacqueline Jossa had the best response to claims that her three-year-old daughter Ella isn't living with her at home. The former EastEnders actress, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, took to Twitter to write: "I have read some [rubbish], and ignored, but obviously my daughter is living in her house! With me! OMG!!"

Since her split from husband Dan Osborne was announced, rumours had swirled that their daughter Ella was living with her dad at a friend's house. Dan, 26, moved out of the couple's marital home in Kent but was spotted dropping off his little girl back with her mother on Bank Holiday Monday, leaving some to assume that Ella had been staying with him.

Jacqueline and her three-year-old daughter Ella

Jacqueline, 25, is expecting her second child any day now. She and Dan welcomed their daughter in February 2015, and officially tied the knot last summer. Speaking recently to New! magazine, the soap star said she wasn't planning on having any more children in the near future. "Oh God, no!" she replied. "I want to get back into work, so I can't be having any more babies. I haven't got time for that, no."

MORE: Jacqueline quizzed about Dan Osborne split on Loose Women

Reports claimed Ella was living with her dad Dan Osborne

Soon after Jacqueline and Dan’s split came to light, both parties took to social media to ask for privacy and to rubbish certain reports. The former TOWIE star, who also has a four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship, wrote on Instagram: "Isn't always nice when your private life is very much the opposite of private… or when people are making up stories about you etc which you know aren’t true but can't do anything about them... or people judging you, commenting about you etc when they don't know you... or when people taking pictures of you etc without control…".

MORE: Dan responds to 'cosy' Gabby Allen photos

Jacqueline also tweeted: "No one needs to comment and get involved in things they don't know anything about. Daniel and I are dealing with things privately as a team, there is always 2 sides to every story. Stop with the nasty comments, no one deserves them. Trust me privacy please x."