Dec to attend TV BAFTAs without Ant – see seating plan A sneak peek shows no sign of Ant at the awards

Declan Donnelly is set to attend the TV BAFTA awards solo without his best friend and co-star Ant McPartlin, judging by the ceremony's seating plan. Sneak peek photos from the Royal Festival Hall in London show Dec will take his place between Britain's Got Talent dancer Ashley Banjo and Hollywood actress Thandie Newton. There are no signs of Ant being included in the seating arrangement, leading many to speculate that he will not attend Sunday’s event.

Ant and Dec, both 42, have been nominated for their hit show Saturday Night Takeaway in the Best Entertainment category. It comes after Dec was forced to present the last three episodes solo after Ant checked himself into rehab. The troubled star had been involved in a three-car collision in Richmond in March, and was charged with drink-driving just days later.

There is no sign of Ant on the seating plan

His admission to rehab has meant that Ant has missed his filming duties on Britain's Got Talent. The popular TV star appeared in the first few episodes of the show, in the audition scenes that were pre-recorded, but will not feature in the rest of the programme, the live shows.

The TV BAFTAs takes place on Sunday

Head judge Simon Cowell has since spoken out, saying he will always support his friend. "We've known each other a long time, and you stand by the people you work with over the years, for the obvious reasons," he told the Mirror. "We always stand by our friends. We're all human." Simon went on to say: "The most important thing is he's manned up, he's going to get himself back together. And the show goes on, it's as simple as that."

It's not yet known whether Ant will be well enough to return to present I'm a Celebrity, which typically starts filming in November. Last year, the newly divorced star spent the summer months in rehab, but was back on TV screens by late autumn.