Fans praise Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong as she breaks Twitter silence Ant checked back into rehab last week following his drink-driving arrest

Fans have rallied around Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong, encouraging her to stay strong amid her husband's troubles. There has been incredible interest around the exes following their split, and even more so after Ant was arrested for drink-driving last week and admitted to rehab. Lisa has maintained a dignified silence throughout, but as she broke her Twitter silence to vent her frustration at the constant paparazzi presence, fans gave her their support.

"Another day another paparazzi taking my picture outside my house, wonder what this story will be? Just going to work. #imboredofmyself #boreoff x," Lisa wrote. Her tweet was met with praise by her followers, including Ant's Saturday Night Takeaway co-star Scarlett Moffatt who 'liked' the tweet.

One fan replied: "They can't deal with the fact that you are behaving with such dignity so they just carry on behaving badly. Stay strong Lisa, you are very talented and beautiful inside and out, love to you." Another told the BAFTA-award winning makeup artist: "Keep being the dignified lady you know you are… Things will work out in the end. #stronglady #keepsmiling."

The award-winning makeup artist has maintained a dignified silence throughout

The support continued as Lisa's tweet gained nearly 7,000 likes. "I think it's amazing how you keep your cool with them cos I would have lost it by now (even though I know it wouldn't achieve anything in the long run!) Keep being you. You've got this," one fan wrote. Another commented: "I have such admiration for you. You're real, honest, hardworking and dignified. Don't change. This too shall pass." Another quipped: "Lisa, try coming out of the door with a great big smile on your face and it will drive them mad with what to make of it!"

Lisa's husband Ant, 42, checked himself into rehab last week after being charged with drink driving. The TV presenter was involved in a three-car road collision in Richmond and failed a breathalyser test. Ant, who announced his split from Lisa in January, has stepped back from his work commitments following his arrest. He pulled out of the last two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway and will most likely not present Britain's Got Talent this spring. His best friend and co-star Dec will finish presenting the Takeaway series alone.