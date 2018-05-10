Who knew Holly Willoughby could sing? See her transform into a Spice Girl The This Morning host showcased her performing abilities with Emma Bunton and Fearne Cotton

Holly Willoughby unleashed her inner Spice Girl along with Fearne Cotton and Emma Bunton for an upcoming performance to be shown on Thursday night's Celebrity Juice – and it looked like they had a lot of fun! Taking to Instagram to share a sneak-preview of her singing talents, Holly shared a video of the trio taking to the stage. "@celebjuiceofficial ... making dreams come true! @emmaleebunton @fearnecotton #girlband #spicegirls," the star captioned the post. In the video, Holly looked as stylish as ever dressed in a crisp white shirt and black leather pencil skirt, while Emma looked trendy in a patterned jumpsuit, and Fearne in a pastel pink jumper and culottes.

This isn’t the first time that Holly has showcased her performing talents. The star previously impressed viewers on This Morning with her fancy footwork after taking part in an impromptu dance with Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice. She shared footage of the pair dancing on social media, writing besides it: "Thank you @pernicegiovann1 for making me feel like a princess…" The TV star told Giovanni during their dance that she was going to "fall in love" with him, gushing: "I am going to fall in love with you by the end of this." Giovanni later told her: "You're ready for Strictly!"

Holly Willoughby had great fun unleashing her inner Spice Girl

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, meanwhile, Holly enjoyed some quality time off work with her family, which saw her and husband Dan Baldwin take their three children to watch the Arsenal game. In a photo shared on her Instagram account, Holly looked as stylish as ever wearing a black trilby and red top, as she watched the match with her three children, Harry, eight, Belle, seven, and Chester, three. "Making memories on a memorable day at The Arsenal," the mum-of-three captioned the picture, referring to the match's big send off for Arsenal's manager, Arsene Wenger.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of all three children during family day out

The This Morning star performed with Emma Bunton and Fearne Cotton

There is no doubt that Holly is a doting mum, and the 37-year-old recently opened up about her role as a mother while speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at an event. The TV star explained: "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do, I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off."

RELATED: Holly Willoughby set to appear on Coronation Street