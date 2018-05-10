Mel B's daughter Phoenix reveals what she REALLY thinks about her famous mum Phoenix had a lot to say about the former Spice Girl in a revealing interview on Loose Women

Mel B and her daughter Phoenix have a close relationship, with the pair even attending HELLO!'s 30th birthday party together at Dover Street Market on Wednesday night, turning heads in the process. And a day later, they made headlines once again during an appearance on Loose Women. Mel – who is the show's latest panellist – appeared on the programme with her daughter to chat about their relationship, and Phoenix in particular had a lot of lovely things to say about her famous mum. During a task in the show which saw the pair write down what they really thought of each other, Phoenix told Mel that she was really proud of her "being a boss," while Mel told her daughter that she was most proud of her being "just you". "You are 19 years old and you have turned into a really humble and respectful woman," she shared.

Phoenix had some lovely things to say about mum Mel B

"The thing I love most about you is that you think you are a kid, you think you are 19, so it is easier to bond with you as a mum as you think you are like me," Phoenix added, while Mel told her that she loved her for being "wise". Mel added to her daughter: "You actually look after me more than I look after you". When it came to having fun, Phoenix told Mel that she loved it most when it was just the two of them. "When we travel together it’s just me and you. Mum and Pho, we always have a laugh together," she said, before finishing off the task by sweetly telling Mel that the thing she misses most when she isn’t there is simply her "presence".

Mel and Phoenix attended HELLO!'s 30th birthday party the day before

During the show, Phoenix was also quizzed on what she thought about the Spice Girls music. "I like it, I think it's really cool and really hip," she said. The teenager also opened up about her "beautiful" memories of helping Mel deliver her youngest sibling Madison, when she was just 13 years old. "I don't forget that – it was beautiful in a way," she said.

