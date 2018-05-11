Loading the player...

Cheryl touches down in style at Cannes Film Festival The Fight For This Love singer is a regular at the glamorous south of France festival

Cheryl has arrived in the south of France for the ultra-glamorous Cannes Film Festival. The singer touched down in style, turning the boulevards of the coastal town into her own personal runway. She was pictured arriving at the five-star Hotel Martinez in a casual chic get-up, wearing jeans, a striped top and red boots that matched her cat-eye red sunglasses.

Cheryl, who is attending the festival in her role as a L'Oréal brand ambassador, is expected to walk the red carpet on Friday night. Despite her polished appearance, the mother-of-one admitted she was already exhausted from the journey. Taking to Instagram, she filmed a video saying: "So we just arrived in Cannes and I have already had one nap. Trust us, I'm planning on squeezing in another one."

The Fight For This Love singer, who was pictured without her boyfriend Liam Payne, will no doubt have her glam team on hand to help her get ready for the evening ahead. Cheryl is a regular at the film festival and never fails to impress with her showstopping gowns. Cannes, no doubt, holds a special place in the star's heart; she made one of her first public appearances with Liam there back in May 2016, after keeping their relationship a secret for months.

The Geordie beauty has made a strong return to the spotlight after welcoming her son Bear in March 2017. Cheryl kept a low-profile after the birth, and has rarely spoken about her little boy in public. Her boyfriend Liam, meanwhile, has shared some adorable titbits about his son.

Talking to PopBuzz last month, the One Direction singer said: "Where's my baby gone? Everyone comes over and is like, 'Your child's massive!' I don't know what we feed him. I don't know what she's [Cheryl] is doing!" He added: "When kids are bigger, they struggle to get their core balance. He's so tall, he's like lanky. He's blowing around the place. He gets really frustrated."