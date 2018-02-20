Loading the player...

Cheryl breaks silence on 'split' as she makes rare public appearance: video The singer told BBC Breakfast the rumour 'doesn't bother me'

Cheryl has broken her silence on reports she is on the verge of splitting up from partner Liam Payne. The 34-year-old made a rare public appearance on Tuesday morning to open the Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust Centre in her home city of Newcastle, and she appeared live on BBC Breakfast via a video link to talk about the new endeavour. Asked whether she gets "frustrated" by the interest in her relationship when she is trying to raise awareness for a good cause, Cheryl replied: "No, it doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this. I've waited seven years to be here. None of that matters. That's what's important to me."

Cheryl appeared live on BBC Breakfast to talk about the launch of her new charity centre

Having briefly spoken about her private life, the mother-of-one shared her pride at the opening of the centre. "It feels amazing to finally be here," she said. "I mean, this has been ongoing for years so I'm over the moon to be here. This is really a heart thing for me as this is where I'm from. I want to help youth all over the country, but I'm starting in the heart of Newcastle as that's my hometown, where I grew up and found struggles myself as a teenager. And if I hadn't of been fortunate enough to get out I don’t know where my life would be right now. About seven years ago I had a big desire to do this and here we are today with the Prince's Trust." Of her collaboration with the charity, the star added: "I've always wanted to partnership with them as I relate to what their cause was, so the partnership felt natural and real, and we are the perfect marriage."

Cheryl looked in high spirits as she arrived at the centre, dressed in a long camel coat, ripped jeans and a baby blue jumper. Her appearance comes amid speculation that she and 24-year-old Liam are set to announce their split in the coming weeks. Fans of the couple are unconvinced by the rumours, however, especially given that just last week Liam posted a sweet Valentine's Day message on Instagram. The One Direction singer shared a sweet snapshot showing his son wearing a personalised babygro, which read: 'Bear is Mummy's little Valentine.' Alongside the photo, Liam joked: "Happy Valentine's Day @cherylofficial and everyone. Looks like I've got the big guy to compete with now."

Cheryl shares 11-month-old son Bear with partner Liam Payne

On Monday, Liam touched upon his relationship with the former Girls Aloud singer during an appearance on Capital Breakfast Show – and revealed that the couple don’t see eye-to-eye on 11-month-old son Bear's future football team. "I mean Cheryl's not really that massively into football…" Liam – a West Brom fan – told host Roman Kemp. "She likes Newcastle?" Roman asked. "Well, everyone likes to bring up where they're from when this happens," Liam replied. "It's like, 'Oh well, I'm from here, so I'm gonna do this'. Ermmm, that was a great Geordie accent," he added with a laugh. "That's what she sounds like in the morning!"