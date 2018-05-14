Former Strictly lovebirds Karen and Kevin Clifton pose together on the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet The Strictly Come Dancing couple announced their split in March

Despite confirming their split earlier this year, Strictly stars Karen and Kevin Clifton have remained the best of friends. The professional dancers, who parted ways in March after nearly three years of marriage, were guests at the British Academy Television Awards 2018 at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night. Although it may appear that they arrived separately, the former couple happily posed for pictures together on the red carpet together with fellow Strictly dancers. Karen, 36, looked sensational in a stunning yellow silk gown, while her ex looked handsome in a tailored three-piece suit.

The friendly exes appeared to be in great spirits as they enjoyed a break from their rehearsals for their upcoming production, Kevin and Karen Dance 2018. The pair, who tied the knot in summer 2015, were hit by rumours of a marriage breakdown last year and finally confirmed their split in March. However, Karen and Kevin, 35, remain adamant that they would continue working professionally together. Speaking recently to Radio Times, Karen reiterated how the split hasn't had a negative impact on their performances. "Nothing's really changed - if anything, it just feels like there's this new energy between us which is quite nice," she shared.

"We're both enjoying finding each other's different personalities and different ways of communicating with each other, which is great." She added: "We just want to live our lives and be happy and support each other. And we've known each other for a long time and I think that’s really important that you keep going in a positive way. And are kind to each other." Earlier this month, it was reported that the pair are set to both appear on Strictly later this year. An insider told the Mirror: "They'll both be back. If they got back together during the months the show was on, it could be a reverse curse. We're all suckers for a bit of romance and these two are hugely popular members of the Strictly family."

