Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to her big sister in the sweetest way! The This Morning presenter took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a series of lovely throwback pictures with her sister Kelly in honour of her 40th birthday. "Nothing but pure love for this one today and always... my sister... love you... beyond! @ladywilloughby happy 40th birthday," she gushed in the caption. One never-before-seen snap sees the siblings sit side-by-side, dressed in their school uniform, while another sees the pair posing with their mother as children.

Fans of the TV star immediately took to social media to post sweet comments underneath, with one writing: "Aw beautiful photos. Ok guys were too cute as kids." Another said: "Great genes in your family." A third post read: "You'll never love anyone the way you love a sister! Happy Birthday @ladywilloughby!" A fourth follower added: "Wow didn’t your mum do well beautiful girls. Happy 40th." Another remarked: "Nothing like a sister who is your best friend, a total blessing. Happy birthday Kelly!"

There's no denying that Holly, 37, has a great relationship with her sister. In a previous interview with The Guardian, the mum-of-three opened up about their bond, saying: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it." She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

Speaking about their different personalities, Kelly explained: "I'm organised and regimented; Holly is messy. Like chalk and cheese we excelled at different things at school." She continued: "Even to look at we’re polar opposites. She's blonde and I'm dark. People say, 'Come on, you must have fought a bit, growing up?' But we didn't."

