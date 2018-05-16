Football star Cesc Fabregas marries in Meghan Markle's wedding hotel What a beautiful white wedding!

Chelsea football star Cesc Fabregas has wed his partner of seven years, Daniella Semaan, in a lavish ceremony at Cliveden House, Berkshire - the very hotel where Meghan Markle will spend the night before her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. Cesc took to Instagram to write: "just married to the woman of my dreams. Thank you @pamelamansourmehanna & @rosa_clara & @parazarme & @bassamfattouh & @signature_bespoke for making this day so perfect," while new wife Daniella also posted: "just married to this handsome man that I adore."

Cesc Fabregas and new wife Daniella Semaan chose Cliveden House as their wedding venue

The happy couple chose to hold their beautiful white wedding at the country house hotel where royal bride-to-be Meghan will be joined by her mother Doria Ragland before her own big day on Saturday. Bride Daniella wore a floor-length gown by Rosa Clara, leaving her hair loose in a half-up style, while her new husband Cesc chose a black tuxedo by Liverpool-based Signature Bespoke.

READ MORE: Thomas Markle will reportedly miss the royal wedding to undergo heart surgery

The bride wore a gown by Rosa Clara

In other photographs, the newlyweds can be seen celebrating with their family and friends and their three young children Lia, Capri and Leonardo, as well as Daniella's two children from a previous relationship, Maria and Joseph. Bridesmaid Maria looked beautiful in a lilac maxi dress by Georges Hobeika.

The newlyweds pose with their children

The couple's wedding venue is a great choice for Meghan, with a number of stunning rooms and suites, some of which come with their own hot tubs. But, it's likely that Meghan and her mother may stay in Cliveden House's more private Spring Cottage, which is located in the grounds of the five-star hotel.

MORE: Why Prince Harry or Prince William could walk Meghan Markle up the aisle

Daniella with her three daughters

The three bedroom cottage costs from £2,055 per night and is set on the banks of the River Thames, with its own private gardens and plenty of space - ideal for when she is getting ready in the morning. It sleeps up to six guests and has a large bathroom, two lounges, a small office area and country kitchen, so Meghan would have everything she could possibly want ahead of her wedding.