Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy arrive for royal wedding The Prince dated Chelsy for seven years and Cressida for two

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas were spotted arriving at the royal wedding on Saturday within minutes of each other. The Prince famously dated the two stunning ladies in his twenties and has remained on good terms with both since their splits, so it may not come as a surprise that Cressida and Chelsy secured a coveted invite.

Chelsy, who dated Harry on/off for seven years, looked gorgeous in a navy dress by Alaia, which fell just above her knees and featured a stylish cape. The 32-year-old lawyer accessorised with a navy clutch, matching fascinator and sunglasses, and had her blonde hair loose in waves. The Zimbabwean beauty was spotted arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor with a group of friends and appeared to be in high spirits as she walked into the church.

Chelsy looked lovely in a navy blue dress

Harry's other ex-girlfriend Cressida, an actress and dancer, was also pictured arriving at the chapel, showing off her bohemian style in a multi-patterned tribal dress by Eponine London. She had no problem pulling off the vibrant frock, which she paired with a cream feathered fascinator. Man of the day Harry famously dated Cressida for two years, but the couple split in 2014. The pair were introduced through Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, who is also expected to attend the royal wedding.

It's believed that Chelsy and Cressida have not been invited to the second reception at Frogmore House, which will be a more intimate sit-down dinner for Harry and Meghan's 200 closest friends. The evening do will be hosted by Prince Charles, while the first reception will be open to all 600 guests who attend the church ceremony.

Cressida looked gorgeous in a tribal-inspired dress

Other famous faces who have made the guest list include George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and Meghan's close friend, Priyanka Chopra. Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, James Corden and his wife Julia, who have just welcomed their third child, and James Blunt and his wife Sofia were also invited.