Meghan Markle's former Suits co-stars discuss her 'extraordinary' royal romance The Suits cast have been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan's big day

Meghan Markle's former Suits stars have opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry – admitting they knew "very little" when she first started dating the royal. Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, who are all in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding, discussed their colleague's "extraordinary" romance during an appearance on NBC News' TODAY on Friday.

Rick admitted he found out about Meghan and Harry's relationship early on, and couldn't help but get protective over his friend. "I had gotten the news early and I was like, you've got to be kidding me," he said. "It was like both of us in the trailer, just kind of like 'you're dating a prince?'…and then I was just like take it slow, be careful, don't let him hurt you."

Meghan Markle's former Suits co-stars are in Windsor for her wedding

Meanwhile, Gina said she knew "very little actually" about Meghan's romance before it was revealed to the world in October 2016. "I mean we knew she was excited and there was reason to keep it close to the vest," she said, adding of the moment she received her invitation to the wedding: "I was [shocked]…I hope nothing but, as we all do, the best for her. This is an incredible step in her life and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary."

STORY: Meghan Markle's on-screen husband arrives in the UK for the royal wedding

Meghan worked on Suits for seven years, and the cast became so close they actually consider each other more as "family" than simply colleagues. "We called ourselves the sister wives…we were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends so we became family, we’re still family so this is a wonderful family affair," Sarah, who plays Donna Paulson, said.

Loading the player...

Meghan starred on Suits for seven years

The trio will all be attending the royal wedding at Windsor Castle on Saturday, along with Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, and Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan's on-screen husband Mike Ross. The actor arrived in the UK on Thursday with his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario.