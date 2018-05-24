Chris Hemsworth's adorable dad video features Miley Cyrus – watch here! Chris Hemsworth's dog came in like a wrecking ball!

Chris Hemsworth posted an hilarious video of himself dancing with his three children, six-year-old India, and twins Tristan and Sasha, four, along with their adorable family dog. The Thor actor's choice of song – Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus – appeared to be a shout out to his brother's fiancée - and we can't get enough of it! In the video, the group are dramatically singing along to the popular ballad when the dog becomes overexcited and begins to jump on Chris, who reacts by pretending he is being attacked. He captioned the sweet video: "What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with kids or animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor." He tagged both Liam and Miley into the video.

Chris danced to Wrecking Ballwith his children

Fans were quick to discuss the hilarious clip, with one writing: "Omg I'm loving it, such a joyful family time together and the best part is the dog taking equal part in it," while another added: "My favourite actor. Just keeps it real doesn't he." Miley recently accompanied Liam to the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, where the pair looked loved-up together. The pair started dating back in 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 only to break up a year later, and eventually reconciled in 2015, confirming that their engagement was back on in 2016.

Speaking about their time apart, the Party in the USA singer explained: "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other." Speaking about their split, Liam told GQ: "Of course it was hard. But at the time we were both going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that."

