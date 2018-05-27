Jamie Oliver's children steal his phone to make him a birthday message – and it's the sweetest! The TV chef turned 43 on Sunday

Jamie Oliver is one lucky dad! The TV chef turned 43 on Sunday, and was treated to breakfast in bed by wife Jools, while children Petal, nine, and Buddy, seven, sang happy birthday to him in a sweet video which they posted on his Instagram account. In the footage, Buddy is seen telling his big sister that he had stolen their dad's phone so they could surprise him, before breaking into song. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! We love you lots and lots xxxXx," they wrote in the caption.

Buddy and Petal stole their dad's phone to make him a video on his birthday

On Jools' Instagram account, meanwhile, the mother-of-five paid tribute to her "gorgeous blue eyes". "Happy happy birthday gorgeous blue eyes we can’t wait to spend the day celebrating with you... breakfast in bed here we come," she wrote, accompanying her message with a picture of Jamie holding the couple's youngest child, one-year-old River. Jamie replied to the message, writing: "Yea thank you delicious breakfast and in bed! Woop woop, thanks for this and for everyone's good wishes I am very happy, and still in bed ha xx."

Jamie and Jools have been married since June 2000, and are childhood sweethearts. Last year, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were teenagers. Jools wrote: “When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver.”

Jamie and Jools are parents to five children

The pair are also proud parents to older daughters Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, and recently opened up about the possibilities of expanding their family even more. And while Jools is keen, Jamie has his reservations! The TV chef told The Telegraph in August in response to whether they were finished at five children: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."

