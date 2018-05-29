See Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughtful gift to cameraman after accidentally injuring him The Portuguese footballer injured the cameraman during a training session

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally injured a Univision cameraman covering Real Madrid's Champions League final training session last weekend, but he made sure he made up for it in the sweetest way. The Univision cameraman, Juan Lorenzana Preito, got caught in the line of fire when the famed Portuguese footballer inadvertently struck him with his blazing wayward kick at Kievs Olympic Stadium in the Ukraine. Upon seeing what happened, the 33-year-old athlete immediately lifted his hands to his head in shock. Juan ended up needing medical assistance for a gash made over his eye but he also ended up receiving quite the apology gift from the Real Madrid player.

Camerman Juan posed with his apology gift from Cristiano Ronaldo

Although the superstar was clearly trying to keep his head in the game, he couldn't help but simultaneously keep tabs on Juan throughout the practice. He was repeatedly seen looking over to check in on how the cameraman was doing. Eventually, Cristiano took off his warm-up jacket and had someone bring it over to Juan on the other side of the stadium, who was receiving medical treatment on the sidelines. From afar, the star waved to him and gave him a thumbs up.

According to Marca's Santiago Siguero and Euan McTear, Juan wound up needing several stitches, but, thankfully, did not sustain serious injuries. He even was able to step in front of the camera and pose for some photos with his new gift from the pro! Cristiano and his team were there training ahead of Saturday's Champions League Final against Liverpool.

A couple days prior to the incident, Cristiano took to Instagram to share a suave looking photo of him and his teammates, Casemiro and Marcelo Vieira Jr. "On the way to Kiev," he wrote in his native language. The trio had their game faces on as they headed to the sports complex, looking dapper in matching navy suits.

