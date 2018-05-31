Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals she's happy if ex-husband Kevin finds love again The Strictly professionals confirmed their split in March

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has revealed she doesn't mind if her ex-husband Kevin Clifton is ready to move on and find love. The couple, who announced their split in March, have remained the best of friends as they embark on their Kevin And Karen Dance tour. During a chat with MailOnline, the Venezuelan dancer shared: "I'd be ok if Kevin started dating. It's one of those things where if he's happy, I'm happy. You don't need to have drama, you don't need any negativity and you just need the same mind-set and the same goal."

Karen Clifton and her ex Kevin have remained the best of friends

It was confirmed on Wednesday that both Karen, 36, and Kevin, 35, are returning to Strictly later this year. When asked whether she would get involved with a fellow star from the BBC series, Karen refuted the suggestion. "I don't mix business and pleasure," she explained. "I've always been very professional when it comes to Strictly and all my partners have always been very good friends of mine and I don't see it like that. I wouldn't want to get involved with any of my partners."

The friendly exes, who tied the knot in summer 2015, were hit by rumours of a marriage breakdown last year and finally confirmed their split in March. They have since remained adamant that they would continue working professionally together. Speaking about her own love life, Karen added: "The only person I'm dating is my dog Becky and that's the only person I'm seeing, who I love very much. I have zero time to look for love."

The comments come shortly after the professional dancer admitted that she is open to reconciling with him in the future. She recently told The Sun: "I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but I think it's really important when you're both open and real about what's happening, and we're both really upfront about it, but anything can happen." The star continued: "I'm just focusing on my career and this tour, I have my dog Betty to take care of, and lots of projects. I think its important right now that I take time for myself and build my own road and we'll see from there."

