Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong arrives at Britain's Got Talent studios, wearing her wedding ring Lisa is a makeup artist on the show

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, who is a makeup artist on Britain's Got Talent, arrived at the show's studios on Saturday ahead of the talent competition's grand finale on Sunday. The 41 year-old - who split from Ant after an 11-year marriage in January - was notably still wearing her diamond wedding and engagement rings, in the pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. Lisa has remained strong and dignified in the wake of her split from Ant, and his subsequent return to rehab following a drink-driving offence - so her choice of jewellery only proves further that the former couple are still incredibly supportive of each other.

The MUA has also recently undergone a hair transformation, sporting a platinum blonde style as she arrived for her shift backstage - where she most likely joined Stephen Mulhern, who she is personal makeup artist to. She also wore a bold red lipstick and stylish sunglasses, and carried a beige Louis Vuitton handbag.

Ant pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge during a court case in April, after failing a breathalyser test following a three-vehicle collision on 21 March. The 42-year-old was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban, also giving a statement outside court.

"I just want to say that I'm truly sorry," he said at the time. "Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry." He added: "I would like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I am just thankful that nobody was seriously hurt in this."

While Declan Donnelly continues to front BGT alone, Lisa has remained a strong supporter of the show - often praising the team on Twitter and offering her well wishes. She has kept respectfully quiet about Ant's health and recovery, but often chats with her loyal fans on Twitter, offering them insider makeup advice. Lisa is also known for her work on Strictly Come Dancing - hopefully we'll see her making up 2018's new professional cast!