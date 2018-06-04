Fans are complaining about Michelle Keegan's interview on The Andrew Marr Show - find out why The star was on the show to promote the new series of Our Girl…

Michelle Keegan was a guest on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, but the programme's viewers weren't too happy with her appearance on the politically-focused news show. The star, who continued her press tour promoting the latest series of TV drama Our Girl, left fans confused after the pre-recorded interview, which touched on government spending. One wrote on Twitter, "#BBC showcasing one of its failing shows on #Marr," a viewer shared. "I’m not listening to Michelle Keegan on what’s supposed to be the primary UK politics show."

Michelle was promoting the latest series of Our Girl

During the chat with Andrew, Michelle said: "I have seen, obviously, what's going on, and I think the government should be pumping more money into the army. 100 per cent." She added: "They not only fight for our country but they help countries all around the world." One viewer responded: "Andrew Marr is asking Michelle Keegan about cuts in defence spending, because she acts in a BBC soap about the army. We have reached peak #dumbbritain #marrshow."

Some of Michelle's fans did take to social media to defend the actress, however, with one writing: "Fab interview on The Andrew Marr Show!! @michkeegan." The 31-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, also stuck up for herself regarding the criticism she's had for wearing makeup in the role of Lance Corporal Georgie Lane.

"A lot of the makeup is down to a minimum. And I have met girls who work in the army and who are medics and they say well, that’s normal. You’re not doing anything wrong there, you’re still representing the country," she said.

Earlier in the week, Michelle Metro that she'd received complaints about the look of her eyebrows on the show. "I remember when the building collapsed and I got a lot of grief because my eyebrows were still intact. Yeah, they are! Because they are tattooed! I can't dust them off," she said. "Everyone was saying, 'Oh she's wearing makeup and she's in the Army.' You can wear makeup in the Army. And again, it's such a sexist thing to point out."

