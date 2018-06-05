Ariana Grande: the Manchester Arena attack left me with PTSD The singer has opened up about the tragic events of 22 May 2017

Ariana Grande has spoken candidly about the night of the Manchester Arena bombing to British Vogue magazine, admitting that the horrifying attack has left her with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing," she told the publication. "I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. I check in with Millie [Robson, 15, who suffered shrapnel injuries to her legs] often on Twitter. Almost every word brings fresh tears."

Credit: Instagram @britishvogue. Photographer: Craig McDean

"Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience - like I shouldn't even say anything," she adds. "I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry." Last month, just after the first anniversary of the attack, Ariana shared a picture of a new tattoo in tribute to the victims and survivors. She chose to have an inking of the Manchester bee behind her ear, simply captioning the photo on Instagram: "forever".

The bombing killed 22 innocent concert-goers and injured dozens more. Although Ariana flew back to America following the tragedy, the pop star returned to the scene a few days later to hold a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, before she returned to her Dangerous Woman tour. She also made time to meet the victims and continues to stay in touch with them on social media.

On the anniversary of the attack, the singer tweeted an emotional tribute to her followers. "Thinking of you all today and every day," she wrote. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day." Later, she tweeted a video of her fans singing her latest single, No Tears Left To Cry, on the streets of Manchester, writing, "so wish I were there with you all today. You have no idea. Love you so v much."

