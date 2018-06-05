Jamie Oliver makes surprising confession about being famous Jamie shot to fame in 1997 and has enjoyed a successful career in the public eye ever since...

Jamie Oliver has enjoyed a successful career in the public eye ever since his debut TV appearance in documentary Christmas at the River Café in 1997, but it isn’t all it's cracked up to be. The dad-of-five has confessed that he doesn’t actually like being famous during a chat with The Guardian. "Every day I wish I wasn’t famous," he said. Jamie does recognise his fortunate position though, and continued to say that he was happy that he got to work with "nice people" as "having a laugh is a pretty good job to have". "Being grateful is the secret to happiness," he concluded.

The 41-year-old also revealed that he had a team behind him who helps him manage his busy work schedule, and that he makes sure that there is always room for seeing his children's key school moments and time off at the weekends. While Jamie confessed that he doesn’t always find it easy to switch off from work, he likes to relax by cuddling his children, enjoying "good whisky" and spending time with his wife Jools Oliver.

Jamie and Jools have been married since June 2000, and are childhood sweethearts. Last year, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were teenagers. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

The TV chef is currently campaigning against junk food advertising aimed at children

The couple are the proud parents of daughters Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14 and Petal, nine, and sons Buddy, seven, and River, one. Jamie has recently been working tirelessly to stop junk food being advertised to children. The father-of-five launched his #AdEnough campaign in April, calling for the government to introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on TV, and to restrict the messages children are exposed to online and in the street. The campaign has been backed up by a large number of celebrity parents, including Fearne Cotton, Richard Branson and Claudia Schiffer.

